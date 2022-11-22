Explore Holiday Happenings
Festival of Trees
Nov. 25-27
Skagit Regional Health Foundation and Peoples Bank celebrate the 34th Annual Festival of Trees on Thanksgiving weekend at Cascade Mall Center Court in Burlington.
Auction and Gala: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday Nov. 26.
Family Festival Days: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 27.
Downtown Arlington Mini Tree Stroll
View festively adorned tabletop trees presented in business storefront windows in downtown Arlington.
Online Auction is Nov. 1-26.
Information at: event.auctria.com
Old Fashioned Christmas at the Floyd
Dec. 3: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 21st Annual Old-Fashioned Christmas, hosted by the Stanwood Historical Society and Josephine Caring Community. Free photo with Santa, gift bags, crafts, music and refreshments. At the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood. Information: 360-629-6110
Merrysville for the Holidays
Dec. 3: 4 to 9 p.m.
In downtown Marysville the festivities start at 4 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, and Winter Wonderland activities. At 6:30 p.m. the Electric Lights Parade runs south on State Street to Comeford Park. The event end with the tree lighting, photos with Santa and the Jimmy Vegas Band. More information at: marysvillewa.gov/parks
Holiday Market at the Commons
Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 24
Upstairs in the Marketplace loft at Camano Commons, the Holiday Market will feature the work of two to three local artisans each week. Their work includes pottery, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, botanical perfumes and more Open daily, same hours as the Marketplace. Camanocommons.com
Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
Friday, Dec. 9 to Thursday, Dec.22
Several theater options to brighten the season at this historic theater. See the full schedule at: lincolntheatre.org
Dec. 9 to Dec. 17 — Live performances of Disney Frozen Jr., with evening shows at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m.
Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. — Live concert, Jake Shimabukuro, Christmas in Hawai’i.
Dec. 18, 3 p.m. — Magical Strings’ Celtic Yuletide concert.
Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. — Live in concert: Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor.
Camano Center Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar
Nov. 19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event features locally handmade crafts and gifts as well as a holiday bake sale. Admission is free. 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island.
Schoolhouse Lighting
Saturday, Nov. 26: 7 p.m.
Camano Island’s historic 1906 schoolhouse at 993 Orchid Road, will be adorned with thousands of white lights for drive-by viewing. The lights will be switched on every evening until midnight through New Year’s Eve. camanoschoolhouse.com
Lighted Christmas Boat Parade
Saturday, Dec. 10: 5 p.m.
Enjoy the festive parade of boats adorned for the holiday. Participants leave the marina at 5 p.m. and parade down the channel in La Conner to the Rainbow Bridge and back. This year’s theme is Santa Clause, the spectacle can be viewed from anywhere along the boardwalk in downtown La Conner. Hosted by the Swinomish Yacht Club, 1st Street, La Conner. More information: swinomishyachtclub.org
Afternoon with Santa
Tuesday, Dec. 13: 2 to 5 p.m.
This popular free community event offers face painting, hot chocolate, cookies, pictures with Santa and more. The event is at Arrowhead Ranch, 615 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. For questions: 360-387-0222
The Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach
Nov. 25-27, Dec. 1-4, Dec. 8-11, Dec. 14-23, Dec. 26-31
The Lights of Christmas, a drive-thru wonderland, is celebrating 25 years of magic and tradition at Warm Beach Camp and Conference Center. People come from all over the Puget Sound area come to see over one million lights, displays, choirs, food, costume characters and much more. The Lights of Christmas has a mobile app and radio station, 101.9 FM. For more information and tickets: thelightsofchristmas.com
A Winter Celebration
Nov. 29: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Skagit Valley College Choirs, Mariachi Cardenales and the Skagit Community Band celebrate winter with an evening of musical delights. McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon; mcintyrehall.org
The Nutcracker
Dec. 2 -4
Skagit Valley Academy of Dance takes Tchaikovsky’s magical Christmas journey through the glorious Land of Snow and delicious Kingdom of Sweets. McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon; mcintyrehall.org
Heralding Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.
Live concert with Christmas favorites, audience sing-alongs and a long-standing tradition of singing “Peace, Peace” to close the concert. McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon; mcintyrehall.org
Camano Commons Tree Lighting
Saturday, Dec. 3: 4 p.m.
Celebrate the season of giving at the Camano Commons Christmas tree lighting. Activities start at 4 p.m. with goodie bags for the kids, hot chocolate and more. The tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m. at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
Kristofferson Farm
Early December
The farm hosts a Holiday Open House with hot cider, cookies and samples of wines from their gift shop. They also have craft workshops where participants design and make their own holiday wreaths. Kristoferson Farm, 332 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. Information at: kristofersonfarm.com
