With 2022 in the rearview, let's reflect on the most noteworthy stories, or compilations of stories, that happened in the Stanwood-Camano community over the year. In no particular order, we consider these events and happenings to be among the largest in our news cycles:
Extreme weather
2022 was marked with sizzling hot highs and freezing cold lows.
A July heat wave settled over the region, sending temperatures into the lower 90s in the Stanwood-Camano area. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the region.
The Snohomish County Fire Marshal also announced an outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas of Snohomish County, which went into effect July 23. Island County Sheriff and Fire Marshal Rick Felici issued a burn ban for the entire county on July 30.
After the unusually intense heat, early November roared in with powerful rain and wind, bringing the area to its knees as about 220,000 people in Snohomish County and on Camano Island lost power.
The storm, which started on Friday, Nov. 4 and raged for hours, is one of the biggest the area has seen in a long time. Trees came crashing to the ground, blocking roads and cutting off power. And according to the National Weather Service, the Stillaguamish River crested at 17 feet -- its highest peek since 2020.
It took roughly a week to restore everyone in the area to full power. According to Snohomish County PUD's Twitter page, crews started the night of Nov. 4, as soon as it was safe enough, and worked around the clock until the last few outages on Nov. 11.
A late December snow (last week) blanketed the region then turned to ice before settling into the more typical pattern of days-long winter rain.
While the weather was at its worst, the Snohomish County Public Works and Island County Emergency Management departments urged residents to be careful when driving.
^
Events return
Like the weather, the large-scale return of events to the community in 2022 isn't really a single story, but those events marked some of the biggest signals of a return to normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic reached this area early in 2020.
The Stanwood Camano Community Fair was one event that returned with a blast in August. Thousands of people came for the animal shows, musical performances, classic fair foods and amusement rides after avoiding crowds for over two years.
The Camano Island Fire Department's Halloween event was another hit. Part of the fire station was converted into a haunted house for the night alongside a party in the meeting room. The fire station reached maximum capacity and saw its biggest turnout in years.
In November, the Camano Chili Chowder Cook-off came back on the burner after a two-year pause. A large hungry crowd welcomed the 25th year of chowing down on pots of deliciousness dished up by local businesses. About 1,200 people came compared to 1,500 in 2020. Nineteen businesses dished it up exotic entries such as Hawaiian Chili with pineapple, Japanese mayonnaise from Corcoran Lifestyle properties and Windermere's sweet and smoky Caribbean Chili.
Old Fashioned Christmas at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center returned, complete with cookies, hot chocolate, crafts and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.
COVID-19 and its sickly relatives, such as influenza, continue to torture the region and the world, but they no longer dominate the headlines on a daily basis.
^
City projects
The new Stanwood City Council made progress on passing some major projects throughout the year.
Among them was the Twin City Mile Project, an ambitious plan that seeks to connect and revitalize Stanwood's two historic downtown cores. Project elements include constructing gateways, reconfiguring travel lanes and parking, building wider sidewalks and plaza areas, building park areas and installing trees, art and other curb-appeal amenities in stages over the next six years.
The council approved the first phase of the Twin City Mile project at the Nov. 10 meeting. This phase will include engineering and design work.
Another ambitious project is the Port Susan Trail, which will one day ring the city and offer views of mountains, river, farmland, dikes and estuaries. The first two phases of the five-phase project will run from 88th Avenue Park and Ride to the future Hamilton Landing Park, a stretch of 1.2 miles that has Cascade and Olympic mountain views and parking at each end.
The council approved the second phase of the project on Feb. 24. Eventually, the trail will loop around the wastewater treatment plant by using a public works maintenance road below the lagoon berm. The first phase along the south side of Highway 532, which started construction in 2020, is complete.
Another project involved a study on the Johnson Farm Property, which was purchased in 2018 for estuary restoration projects, farmed waterfowl forage, walk-in hunting and wildlife viewing. With this purchase, the city also acquired a dike and levee system that would grant Stanwood long-term flood protection.
The proposed District Dike 7 Rehabilitation Project would raise the height of the levy to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency standards and protect 123 acres within downtown Stanwood from flooding, according to city documents. It is in the design and permitting stage and was formed from a partnership between the city, Diking District 7, Stillaquamish Tribes and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
^
Mental health facility
The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional-use permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes on 80th Avenue NW at the site of a former Arabian horse farm.
This proposal sparked concern from the surrounding community about safety, traffic and diminished land value.
Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring, who represents Stanwood, submitted a letter during public comment opposing the site. He also joined Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts and District 10 Rep. Greg Gilday in drafting a letter to the director of the Health Care Authority expressing worries about the project.
"We share the concerns of neighboring residents about the appropriateness of the location, safety concerns, and lack of outreach and public engagement regarding the proposed site," the letter stated.
At an open house event on June 27, roughly 50 people gathered to voice their concerns.
The next step in the permitting process is a meeting with the Snohomish County hearing examiner in late January.
The Stanwood facility will be secured with a closed-in fence, keycards, codes, multiple doors and cameras, said Keri Waterland, the HCA's assistant director for behavioral health and recovery.
The facility is part of Gov. Jay Inslee's five-year plan to increase smaller community facilities for mental health treatment.
"This gives somebody an opportunity to get those high-quality services close to where they reside," Waterland said.
The building is tentatively scheduled to open in 2024.
^
New developments
The grand opening of Creekside Apartments south of Twin City Elementary in August was an example of a focus on housing growth that has been happening in Stanwood and the entire region.
The new complex added 60 new apartment units, and 59 of them were rented out before the oversized novelty scissor blades ever touched the opening ribbon.
It's just a small part of the area's apartment boom. In recent years, Stanwood has seen new apartment complexes spring up hoping to meet the increasing demand.
Titan Homes NW started renting its new 31-unit Pacific Pines complex on 72nd Avenue. Grandview North is building Elliot Lofts, a 36-unit apartment near Taco Time. Nearby, the 81-unit Madison Place and 45-unit Cambridge Place apartment buildings opened near the movie theater.
More developments are planned. In early November, the Stanwood City Council voted to approve the final plat of the Chandler's Reserve, a development of 91 single-family homes. It will be on 26.6 acres at 28424 80th Ave. NW, just north of Candle Ridge.
Finally, West Edge Development has proposed a major, 526-unit mixed-use development on 23 acres it owns near the intersection of 72nd Ave and Highway 532. The property would have 444 apartments of various sizes, 72 townhomes, 26,000 square feet of retail and office space and 7,130 square feet of recreational amenities. The project has been named "Cedarside Commons."
^
School levies, changes
It's been a busy year for the Stanwood-Camano School District, and a double-fail of a four-year Facilities and Technology levy will force officials to reconsider some of their plans.
Voters first rejected the levy request in a February special election. If approved, it would have collected about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $27 per $100,000 of a home's assessed value. About half of the levy would have been spent on facility projects and the other half on technology.
Money from the levy would have also gone toward technology upgrades, including replenishing and maintaining Chromebooks, upgrading software and updating infrastructure.
But the levy request lost with 5,577 votes against to 5,221 in support. The issue was determined by votes in both Snohomish and Island counties. It became the first levy request to be voted down in the district since 2001.
The district tried again in April to similar results, with only 47.5% votes in favor.
Meanwhile, School District issues remain and some must be resolved.
In December, the Capital Facilities Advisory Committee held two public forums to discuss adjusting elementary school boundaries for the 2023-2024 school year. Overcrowding has built up over time, with many schools at or near capacity.
The district's enrollment is predicted to reach between 5,400 and 6,000 students by 2030. In October 2021, enrollment was 4,500. Cedarhome Elementary School has been affected most by overcrowding, with 165 excess students. With a 432-student capacity, 597 students are currently enrolled.
Meanwhile, a vacancy popped up on the School Board when Ken Christoferson, who represented District 4, resigned in December. He had been on the board for 24 years, spending 10 of those as board president.
The remaining directors will appoint a replacement by appointment. The replacement will serve until the November 2023 election.
^
Food Bank expansion
The Stanwood Camano Food Bank moved its thrift store across the street to 102nd Avenue in west downtown Stanwood and held its grand opening Sept. 20. The move is a part of its expansion of services into the former thrift store's space.
"Timing is everything, and the food bank had been looking for more space for over a year," food bank board President Randy Serroels said in a news release. "When the building across the street became available, we jumped at the opportunity to expand and innovate."
The new thrift store will consist of everything the old thrift store had, combined with new displays, a more modern look and the ability to accept donations more consistently, said Kathy Moe, executive director for Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services.
With the extra space in the old building, the food bank will change its services to be more of a grocery store-style layout, instead of staff shopping for four people.
^
New police chiefs
Stanwood welcomed its first female police chief in February. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Lt. Rebecca Lewis replaced police Chief Rob Martin, who stepped down in January after two years in the role. He transferred to a position in Special Operations with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
The city contracts for law enforcement services through the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office to operate the Stanwood Police Department.
In April, Lewis was selected to lead the Bellingham Police Department. Lewis lives in Bellingham with her family and had been commuting to Stanwood for work.
"The best term to describe it is bittersweet -- it's obviously a goal of mine, it's something I thought I would do later in my career, but the opportunity came up," Lewis said.
She left for her new position on June 1. Taking her place was Lt. Jason Toner, who has spent 15 years with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.
"I am looking forward to returning to the city of Stanwood and having the opportunity to serve our residents as the chief of police," Toner said. "I am fortunate to call Stanwood my home for nearly a decade, and I am excited to continue building relationships between law enforcement and our community."
^
Election recounts
Two races on the Island County ballot had to go for a recount.
Republican Kelly Todd Mauck officially won the race for Island County assessor on Dec. 13 after the elections office finished the manual recount. Mauck ultimately defeated Theodore James Kubisiak by 12 votes —19,993 to 19,981. Mauck is replacing Bernie Upchurch, who did not run for re-election.
A machine recount was held in the race for a state House seat in the 10th Legislative District. The first result had Democrat Clyde Shavers with 211 more votes than Republican incumbent Greg Gilday.
In its recount, Island County identified five ballots that were marked too lightly for the voting machines to read. All five were for Shavers, according to an update from the county, bringing the total difference between the two candidates to 216. Recounts in Skagit and Snohomish counties, which also have voters in the 10th District, found no changes.
^
Fun stories
Lianna Neyens, a personal finance teacher at Stanwood High School, won $10,000 and a gray 2022 Infiniti car on the Oct. 13 episode of "The Price is Right."
After filling out an application and going through both a phone and Zoom interview, Neyens was given the opportunity to go on California on Aug. 8 and be in the audience. When she arrived, she was randomly selected to come on down, granting her the rare opportunity to live out her childhood dream.
"Since I was a little kid, I watched it -- and when you're down there, and you get to play, it's totally surreal when you... get to go onstage," she said. "It's an out-of-body experience."
Meanwhile, Stanwood resident Susan Cole and her rat terrier Calamity won big at the Barn Hunt National on Oct. 28-30 in Springfield, Missouri.
Barn Hunt is a dog sport where dogs and their handlers work around obstacles and track down rats.
Courses are set up in barn settings using straw or hay bales to create obstacles. Rats are placed in ventilated pipes 4 inches in diameter and about a foot long that are hidden in the straw.
Calamity accomplished the most in the hurdles, where the dogs are released at the start line, then have to run to the other end of the 50-yard course.
Out of the seven runs at the national, Calamity qualified for five, Cole said. She placed among the top four in four of her five runs.
