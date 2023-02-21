This past weekend in the drizzle, people poked around businesses and parks around Stanwood and Camano Island in search of treasure. While only a few turned up prizes, many explored other fun, like “Look Beyond the Clue Ball” at Cama Beach on Saturday.
Now in its 14th year, the Great Northwest Glass Quest is Camano Island Chamber of Commerce’s popular free scavenger hunt, which started Friday and runs every day until Feb. 27.
Over the course of 10 days, treasure hunters search for plastic clue balls, which are often camouflaged, to exchange for prized glass balls created by local artists Mark and Marcus Ellinger.
Last year, Cama Beach State Park and Camano Island State Park didn’t participate due to people destroying vegetation with sticks and causing off-trail damage.
But the parks are back this year with the caveat that the plastic clue balls are within arms' reach of the path and are visible. Only up to half of a clue ball can be camouflaged.
Sound Water Stewards offered “Look Beyond the Clue Ball,” with bonus activities held in the Forest Room at Cama Beach. Volunteers set up hands-on activities to help clue-ball questers stop, look, listen and enjoy nature. Activities held interest for all ages of kids and adults, which included making various nature crafts and examining biological specimens through a microscope.
Sloane De Donker, 4, of Edmonds, made toy binoculars out of toilet paper tubes. She had a grand time looking through them and then cutting them with scissors.
Paige Kirby, 15, and her mother, Tasha Kirby of Anacortes, shared jokes as they made octopuses.
“I’ve always been a big crafter, so it’s certainly up my alley,” Paige said.
They appreciated something to do on a wet afternoon, and Paige said she was definitely hitting the trails to search for a clue ball.
Cody Sinnes, 14, and her mother, Michelle Sinnes of Richmond, came to visit relatives on Camano and timed it so they could come to their first Glass Quest.
They examined small aquariums that held live creatures from a nearby beach. A microscopic camera was set up so people could zoom in on the action on a nearby screen; they could see barnacles eating with their feet and tiny crabs skittering about. Cody then looked through a microscope at a flower and a feather.
“Life through a microscope is very different and when you look at your environment in a different way, you care more,” said Paulette Brunner, a Sound Water Steward.
After the “Look Beyond the Clue Ball” event, the rain stopped and miles of state park trails were fairly busy with families searching for clue balls. The bonus for them was that they were outdoors taking in nature, breathing fresh air and having a good time together.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.