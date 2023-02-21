This past weekend in the drizzle, people poked around businesses and parks around Stanwood and Camano Island in search of treasure. While only a few turned up prizes, many explored other fun, like “Look Beyond the Clue Ball” at Cama Beach on Saturday.

Now in its 14th year, the Great Northwest Glass Quest is Camano Island Chamber of Commerce’s popular free scavenger hunt, which started Friday and runs every day until Feb. 27. 


