The Stanwood Camano News has long followed the history of Twin City Foods as it rolled out in real time.
In 1943, Arne Lervick built a family business and named it Twin City Foods for Stanwood and East Stanwood, which then were separate towns.
This small frozen vegetable processing company grew into one of the nation’s largest independent processors of frozen vegetables that eventually included locations in Ellensburg, Pasco and Kennewick, as well as Lake Odessa, Michigan.
In 1961, Twin City Foods announced plans for a huge expansion project, providing more than 41,000 square feet of processing and warehouse space. The upgrade also meant doubling the electrical needs to keep up with the 1.3 million pounds of food the plant was planning to process per day at peak capacity.
For decades, seasonal workers could find work on the factory lines sorting vegetables or in the warehouse driving forklifts or at surrounding farms. For many high school students, these summer jobs paid for college. Harvesters, called pea viners, were a common sight in the countryside during spring harvests. All summer long, trucks hauled in vegetables of the season.
At the height of the company's success in 1988, 2,200 employees worked at plants in Stanwood; Ellensburg; Lewiston, Idaho (now closed); Lake Odessa, Michigan; Pasco; along with cold storage facilities in Arlington and Kennewick. That year, 40,000 acres were harvested, and 350 million pounds of vegetables were packed.
At one time, the cold storage facility could accommodate up to 200 million pounds of frozen foods before distributing it around the world from ports in Puget Sound.
Twin City weathered its share of disasters along the way. A severe flood in 1990 left five feet of water inside the Stanwood farm equipment maintenance building.
In 1996, an electrical explosion in the engine room caused a devastating fire that almost leveled the Stanwood plant. The bridge to Camano Island was closed and lower Stanwood was evacuated that night due to chlorine gas. Government at all levels — city, county, state and federal — worked to help the business quickly rebuild in its footprint.
A short decade later, a reduction in farms and crops affected plant operations and decisions. The Stanwood Camano News reported in November 2009 that owners and management of Twin City Foods had decided not to process peas in Stanwood during the 2010 season, a decision affecting as many as 200 seasonal workers. Don Heitmann, corporate personnel manager at that time, said “it was a hard call to make.”
Eventually, Twin City Foods stopped processing fresh vegetables in the Stanwood facility and switched to repackaging. In early 2018, the Stanwood facility was shuttered when the business moved repacking to the plant in Pasco because 90% of the vegetables were by then grown within 80 miles of its Pasco plant.
In 2020, Bellingham Cold Storage began leasing the 200,000-square-foot warehouse and packaging facility to store millions of pounds of frozen and refrigerated food when its two Bellingham warehouses were at capacity.
Now, in 2023, a new company, No Meat Factory, plans to expand its business, processing vegetables into alternative food products with meat-like texture.
