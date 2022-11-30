Stanwood Camano vote logo election

Two general election races that appeared on Island County ballots are headed for recounts, the Island County elections office announced Tuesday. 

After election results were certified Tuesday, only 11 votes separated Republican Kelly Todd Mauck from Theodore James Kubisiak, who does not identify with a party, in the Island County assessor race.


