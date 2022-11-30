Two general election races that appeared on Island County ballots are headed for recounts, the Island County elections office announced Tuesday.
After election results were certified Tuesday, only 11 votes separated Republican Kelly Todd Mauck from Theodore James Kubisiak, who does not identify with a party, in the Island County assessor race.
Mauck had 19,990 votes and Kubisiak 19,979.
A manual recount will begin at 9 a.m. Dec. 5 at the elections office. The recount is expected to be certified at 4 p.m. Dec. 9.
A recount will also be held in the race for a state House of Representatives seat in the 10th Legislative District.
In that race, Democrat Clyde Shavers finished 211 votes ahead of Republican incumbent Greg Gilday.
A machine recount will take place the week of Dec. 12, under a schedule to be determined by the Secretary of State's office.
Here are the final results from other races.
Island County Races
For the District 3 county commissioner seat, Democratic incumbent Janet St. Clair won with 4,412 more votes than Republican challenger Timothy Hazelo (23,367 to 18,955). The seat represents Camano Island and north Whidbey Island.
In the Island County sheriff's race, Republican incumbent Rick Felici has won against Republican challenger Lane Campbell by 7,523 votes (22,427 to 14,904).
Debra Van Pelt, the Democratic incumbent, won the Island County clerk race against challenger Dierdre Butler, who does not identify with a party. Van Pelt won by 7,768 votes (24,118 to 16,350).
Auditor Sheilah Crider, a Republican, won reelection with 4,006 more votes than Democratic challenger Barbara Fuller (23,045 to 19,039).
Democrat Tony Lam won by finishing 6,039 votes ahead of Republican Richard MacQuarrie in the Island County treasurer's race (23,854 to 17,815). Lam will replace retiring Treasurer Wanda Grone.
Shantel Porter, an independent, was the lone candidate for coroner. County prosecutor Greg Banks ran unopposed.
Snohomish County Races
Democrat Jason Cummings won against Republican Brett Rogers by 42,029 votes for the county's prosecuting attorney seat (177,367 to 135,338). Cummings will replace Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell, a Democrat who did not seek reelection.
Incumbent Tanya Olson won the race for Snohomish County PUD commissioner seat for District 3, which represents the south county. She had 115,678 more votes than challenger Ken Maertens (192,077 to 76,399).
State/Federal Races
At the federal level, Democratic incumbent Rick Larsen won the U.S. House of Representatives race for the state's 2nd Congressional District, which spans from Bellingham to Everett and covers Stanwood and all of Island County.
Larsen had 68,645 more votes than Republican challenger Dan Matthews (202,980 to 134,335).
Three Supreme Court seats, as well as secretary of state, were open at the state level.
Supreme Court incumbents Mary I. Yu (position 1), Barbara Madsen (position 5) and G. Helen Whitener (position 6) all ran for reelection, and all three were unopposed.
Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs won with 116,595 more votes than challenger Julie Anderson, who does not identify with a party (1,468,251 to 1,351,926).
In the other 10th Legislative District state House race, Democratic incumbent Dave Paul beat Republican challenger Karen Lesetmoe by 3,200 votes (38,911 to 35,711).
Stanwood Sales Tax
Stanwood voters approved the renewal of a sales tax that pays for transportation projects.
There were 2,112 votes for renewing the sales tax and 1,127 against.
The Transportation Benefit District fund pays for transportation system maintenance, development and improvement projects.
The 0.2% sales tax — 20 cents per $100 — has been in place at retail businesses in the city since voters approved the tax in 2013. This tax requires renewal every 10 years.
Since the district was created, the city has spent more than $3.6 million on city projects, including pavement preservation efforts, six sidewalks and ADA improvement projects, and LED street lighting upgrades.
