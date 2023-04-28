J.T. Wilcox
House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox discusses his decision to leave his leadership position.

After five years serving as Washington state’s House Republican Leader, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, announced his decision to step down from his leadership role.

Being the House Republican Leader is a partisan job, and in the past, Wilcox said if his leadership did not result in a more balanced Legislature, it was time for a change. The House of Representatives currently has 58 Democrats and 40 Republicans.


