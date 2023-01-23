Windermere Real Estate Stanwood Camano has new leadership for the first time in almost two decades.
Jill and Jeff Vail have taken over as owners.
The Vails take over for Randy and Marla Heagle, who also own Arrowhead Ranch on Camano Island. The Heagles have stepped down as owners of the Windermere office after 18 years.
"Randy and I have found the perfect team to continue the We Are Stanwood Camano legacy," Marla Heagle said in a news release. "We have loved this season in our lives and are thrilled to be transitioning over to a new season at Arrowhead Ranch."
Jill Vail has been a real estate agent for 20 years, 11 of them at Windermere. Jeff Vail attended Stanwood High School. The couple has lived and raised their children in the area for 22 years.
"We look forward to continuing the culture of being involved in the community and our local events," Jill Vail said. "The longstanding history of this company in the Stanwood and Camano Island area is one we are excited to continue."
The company has also been known as Camano Island Realty and Dan Garrison Realtors. It has been under local ownership for 70 years.
"We look forward to working alongside our agents as the local experts, assisting our clients with their real estate needs," Jill Vail said.
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
