Flocks of snow geese filled the wintry sky as dozens turned out on a chilly Saturday morning to place wreaths on the final resting place of more than 500 local veterans at Anderson Cemetery on Pioneer Highway in Stanwood.
The event was part of Wreaths Across America, which began in the early 1990s when a company in Maine began sending wreaths to honor interred veterans at Arlington National Cemetery.
The event spread across the United States, and last year, the nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization coordinated with more than 3,100 locations in placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans.
According to Chuck Seaburg, post commander of American Legion Post 92 in Stanwood, this was the Stanwood and Camano area’s first year of participation.
“The Wreaths Across America program was brought to our attention last year by Mary Pilkington, whose husband was a decorated World War II veteran,” he said.
American Legion Post 92 was immediately on board with bringing the holiday veteran event to the Stanwood area and got to work fundraising.
“We got the word out that those who wanted to honor the graves of local veterans during the holiday season could donate $15 for a wreath,” Seaburg said. “We were able to raise funds for all 509 graves of veterans at Anderson Cemetery.”
Post 92 coordinated getting the wreaths and setting up the Saturday ceremony for the public to attend.
Mary Pilkington was pleased with the event.
“Fred lies at rest in Arlington National Cemetery, and wreaths have been placed on his grave ever since he passed away in 2013,” she said. “I’ve always thought that Wreaths Across America was a wonderful holiday event for families to remember loved ones who gave so much for our country.”
After the ceremony, in which each branch of the military was honored, those with loved ones interred and a group of volunteers went out into the cemetery to place the wreaths.
Laurie Stover, 76, of Camano Island came out on Saturday to honor the grave of her father Earl Laun, who was a veteran of World War II, and family friend Harry Timm, who was a chaplain in Vietnam.
“I’m so pleased to be here this morning and place these wreaths to honor my father and Harry,” she said. “They were such decent men who sacrificed for our country.”
Judy Roed, 77, of Seattle, was there along with family and friends to honor her father, George Broz, a veteran of World War II, and her brother George Michael Broz, who graduated from Stanwood High School in 1962. After high school, Broz joined the Marines. In 1967, he made the ultimate sacrifice for his country in Vietnam.
Roed became emotional as she laid the wreath.
“George was a wonderful young man and such a loving son and brother,” she said. “He fit so well in the Marines — he just excelled. When he was killed, he was only 23 years old, and he was already a second lieutenant.”
At the Camano Pioneer Cemetery on Heichel Road, members of Utsalady Ladies Aid also participated in Wreaths Across America on Saturday.
Ladies Aid President Mary Margaret Haugen and Recording Secretary Laurie Didlay coordinated the effort.
“Utsalady Ladies Aid made the donation to sponsor seven wreaths for the veterans interred at Pioneer Cemetery,” Dilday said. “Mary Margaret and I placed the wreaths. Next year we hope to have a ceremony as well.”
Seaburg was pleased with the community’s response to the first local Wreaths Across America event.
“We raised donations for 100 more wreaths than we needed, and we will use these funds for next year,” he said. “Post 92 will continue to raise donations. Our goal is to honor all veterans with wreaths at area cemeteries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.