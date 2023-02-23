SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, has unveiled a program of new exciting expedition voyages for summer 2024 and winter/spring 2025 on its two new purpose-built expedition vessels, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. Both ships will explore remote corners of the globe, from the South Pacific and Antarctica to the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and more. The program also includes the line's first visit to the Kimberley region in northern Australia, where Seabourn Pursuit will travel between June and August 2024.


