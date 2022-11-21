SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, reached another milestone with Seabourn Venture making its first-ever visit to Antarctica. The line's first purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture marked the inaugural voyage to the "Great White Continent" with the official naming ceremony on Sunday, November 20, 2022, when the ship came to a stop in the fast ice of the Weddell Sea, part of the Southern Ocean.


