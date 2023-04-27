SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is inviting travelers to explore the exotic and dynamic lands of Africa with its first-ever "Grand Africa Voyage." Departing November 30, 2024, Seabourn Sojourn will circumnavigate the continent and sail more than 17,000 miles during a 90-day roundtrip adventure from Barcelona, Spain. The journey will offer a world of experiences for guests, visiting 44 marquee and off-the-beaten path ports and cities throughout 26 countries, with six overnight stays on the itinerary. Open for sale now, the full itinerary and additional details are available on Seabourn's website.


