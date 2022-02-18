...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM
PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 1 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Seabourn to Participate in CDC's Updated Program for Cruise Ships; Provides Updates to Guests
SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, has confirmed today that it will opt in to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters. The line will continue to operate vaccinated cruises, with two key changes to onboard protocols for guests effective March 1:
Masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may be certain venues and events in which masks will still be required.
Additional flexibility for pre-cruising testing requirements will become available. Details will be posted to the Health & Safety section of our website.
Seabourn's highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities the ships visit.
For more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.
About Seabourn:
Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.
