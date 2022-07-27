Click-to-Tweet: .@SeabournCruise launches its first purpose-built expedition vessel, Seabourn Venture, with an exciting schedule of extraordinary explorations over the year ahead. https://bit.ly/SBN_Venture

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, is embarking on a new era of adventure on the high seas with the launch of Seabourn Venture. The first of the line's two new ultra-luxury expedition ships, Seabourn Venture entered service and welcomed its first guests on board today, July 27, 2022, on a 12-day Northern Isles expedition, departing Tromsø, Norway, and bound for the Arctic and the Svalbard Archipelago, one of the world's northernmost inhabited areas and home to wildlife from puffins to polar bears.

