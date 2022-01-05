BELLEVUE, Wash. , Jan.5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
Seagull Scientific, the company behind industry-leading BarTender® software, was honored by Built In as a winner in the 2022 'Best Places To Work' Awards. Specifically, Seagull Scientific was named in the "Seattle Best Midsize Companies to Work For" category.
This marks the third year in a row that Seagull Scientific has earned the distinction from Built In. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.
"We're delighted to once again receive this honor," said Harold Boe, President and CEO of Seagull Scientific. "It's our people who make our company a great place to work — they're creative, passionate and innovative. The Seattle area is rich with tech opportunities, and our colleagues could work anywhere. We're proud that they choose to work at Seagull Scientific."
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."
About BarTender® by Seagull Scientific
BarTender® software by Seagull Scientific enables organizations around the world to improve safety, security, efficiency and compliance by creating and automating labels, barcodes, RFID tags, plastic cards and more. Hundreds of thousands of companies in food and beverage, supply chain/logistics, manufacturing, chemicals, healthcare, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and other industries trust BarTender with the labeling and marking processes that keep their businesses running. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, BarTender is available in more than 150 countries through a global network of local partners. Learn more at www.seagullscientific.com.
About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com
About Built In's Best Places to Work Awards
Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Sinclair
4252894146
SOURCE BarTender® by Seagull Scientific
