RENTON (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks could be without starting offensive linemen Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker for Sunday's game at Cleveland.
Brown and Fluker were both listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Fluker left Seattle's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury, while Brown has played through a biceps injury for a couple of weeks.
Coach Pete Carroll said Brown's injury is uncomfortable and has not responded the way Seattle hoped. Carroll did not definitively rule out either player against the Browns, but the Seahawks could have some significant shuffling on the offensive line if both can't go.
Converted tackle Jamarco Jones would likely start at right guard in place of Fluker, with George Fant stepping in at left tackle if Brown can't play.
The Seahawks added depth by signing offensive lineman Jordan Roos and tight end Jacob Hollister from the practice squad before leaving for Cleveland. Seattle placed offensive lineman Ethan Pocic on injured reserve due to a lingering back injury after he was unable to participate in practice this week. Seattle also waived safety Adrian Colbert.
Kamara listed as questionable
METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have listed running back Alvin Kamara as questionable for Sunday's game in Jacksonville because of an ankle injury that limited his practice time on Thursday and sidelined him entirely from practice on Friday.
Kamara, who routinely catches passes out of the backfield and also lines up at times as a receiver, has 583 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage for New Orleans (4-1). He's rushed 75 times for 342 yards and one TD.
Saints coach Sean Payton has declined to discuss when or how Kamara got hurt. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday, three days after gaining 62 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving in a victory over Tampa Bay.
Steelers going with Hodges at QB
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out for Sunday's visit to the Los Angeles Chargers while he continues to recover from a concussion, meaning undrafted rookie free agent Devlin "Duck" Hodges will get the start.
Rudolph was limited in practice all week after getting knocked unconscious by Baltimore's Earl Thomas in the third quarter of an overtime loss to the Ravens.
Hodges, a champion duck caller in his downtime, completed 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards and scrambled once for 21 yards after coming in for Rudolph.
Ramsey questionable for Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as questionable to play Sunday against New Orleans.
Coach Doug Marrone made the designation Friday, a day after owner Shad Khan said he expects the disgruntled defender to return following a two-week absence because of an apparent back injury.
Khan told The Street he had a "heart to heart" with Ramsey earlier this week and "I think we'll be able to come to what makes sense for all."
Trufant to sit out against Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting cornerback Desmond Trufant and punter Matt Wile for Sunday's game at Arizona.
Both players were ruled out Friday, along with second-string cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.
Trufant is slowed by a toe injury, Wile is sidelined by an ailing right quad, and Wreh-Wilson can't go because of an injured groin.
Broncos give fullback new contract
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Fullback Andy Janovich has signed a three-year extension with the Denver Broncos worth $5.7 million.
The fourth-year pro from Nebraska is making $720,000 this season in the final year of his rookie contract as a sixth-round draft pick. He's the first member of the Broncos' 2016 draft class to sign a second contract.
Chargers' pair listed as questionable
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Tight end Hunter Henry took part in all drills during the Los Angeles Chargers' practice Friday, leaving open the possibility that he could play in Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Henry has missed the past four games due to a knee injury. He is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Defensive end Melvin Ingram, who missed last week's game against Denver due to a hamstring injury, is also questionable.
Eagles down several players
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing several key players when they visit Minnesota, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox and running back Darren Sproles.
Running back Corey Clement was placed on injured reserve and running back Boston Scott was promoted from the practice squad.
