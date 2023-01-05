Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage company based in Seattle, WA focused on developing a platform of well-validated first-in or best-in-class kinase inhibitors.Its lead clinical indication is NASH while the company’s R&D pipeline ...

Seal Rock Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical stage company based in Seattle, WA focused on developing a platform of well-validated first-in or best-in-class kinase inhibitors.Its lead clinical indication is NASH while the company’s R&D pipeline offers additional compelling high unmet need disease opportunities, including alcoholic hepatitis, chronic kidney disease, heart failure and Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit www.sealrocktx.com. (PRNewsfoto/Seal Rock Therapeutics)

 By Seal Rock Therapeutics

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seal Rock Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage company developing first-in-class and best-in-class kinase inhibitors, today announced that Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Biotech Showcase 2023, taking place January 9-11, 2023 in San Francisco. McDonnell will review clinical and preclinical data for the company's lead clinical candidate, SRT-015, a second-generation apoptosis signal-regulating kinase (ASK1) inhibitor for treatment of alcoholic hepatitis, NASH, and other liver diseases. The presentation will also introduce the Company's newest pipeline asset, SRT-055, a novel ASK1/LRRK2 dual kinase inhibitor series for treatment of Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.


