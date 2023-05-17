(PRNewsfoto/Service Corporation International)

 By Dignity Memorial

New option for disposition

SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Seattle-area funeral homes are now offering a new option for the final disposition of human remains through their partner, Earth Funeral: human composting. This process, also known as "natural organic reduction," involves placing the body in a vessel with wood chips, mulch, wildflowers and other organic materials, where it is then transformed over about 45 days. The resulting soil can be used for gardening or placed in a meaningful location.


