 By Dr. Shahram Salemy

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all liposuction procedures performed in recent years by Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Shahram Salemy were performed on multiple body areas at once.

From 2018 through 2022, approximately 45% of liposuction procedures performed by Dr. Salemy were performed on 2 or more areas at one time. While many patients opted to focus on a single treatment area when undergoing liposuction, it was almost as routine to have multiple body areas treated at the same time. Among the most common liposuction combinations are liposuction on the abdomen with either flank liposuction or outer thigh liposuction.


