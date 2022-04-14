The world of Scotch & Whiskey is far and wide – stretching from Kentucky, USA to the Emerald Isle – making it difficult for the everyday person to know where to start their tasting experience. Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest bypasses the need to take planes, trains, and automobiles, bringing together 12 of the best international spirits and the experts that know them best together for two days of tasting inside Fremont Studios. The 2022 event marks the festival's return since being canceled in April 2020 due to the pandemic.
SEATTLE , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world of Scotch & Whiskey is far and wide – stretching from Kentucky, USA to the Emerald Isle – making it difficult for the everyday person to know where to start their tasting experience. Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest bypasses the need to take planes, trains, and automobiles, bringing together 12 of the best international spirits and the experts that know them best together for two days of tasting inside Fremont Studios. The 2022 event marks the festival's return since being canceled in April 2020 due to the pandemic.
Guests will choose from two different tasting flights, each offering them the opportunity to detect the subtle nuances and different expressions of these vintage malt beverages as they taste them side-by-side. Masters of Scotch and Whiskey will be present throughout both days of the festival to provide their own insights into the libations and to answer guests' questions.
- Jenna Murray aka @thescotchmadame, Master of Scotch, flying in from Chicago to lead the event tastings.
- Dominic Venegas, Master of Scotch and Whisky Savant, flying in from New York City to lead the event tastings.
If the guest chooses to go classic, they can literally take "flight" to Scotland with the 2022 Scotch Flight, featuring well-known brands The Glenlivet and Aberlour.
2022 Scotch "Across the Pond" Flight
- The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve
- The Glenlivet 12
- The Glenlivet 14
- The Glenlivet 15
- Aberlour 12
- Aberlour A'Bunadh
If the guest wants to stray from the typical, they can explore the world of tequila and mezcal in our "South of the Border" flight, featuring six different libations from Mexico.
2022 "South of the Border" Flight
- Avion Silver
- Avion Reposado
- Avion Cristalino
- Del Maguey Vida
- Del Maguey Vida De Muertos
- Del Maguey San Luis Del Rio
In addition to the flights, The Top Shelf Scotch Seminars at Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest, offer the guests a prime opportunity to get up close and personal with the experts. Taking place April 15 at 7pm and April 16 at 2pm, the seminars allow the guest to learn from a brand experts how to properly smell, taste, and enjoy Scotch.
While spirits take top billing at the event, Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest also features more than 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers on tap for the tasting from brewers along the West Coast, including Yakima's Single Hill Brewing which will be tapping its rare peated, barrel-aged imperial stout for guests in attendance.
Tickets to Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest are on sale now. Guests can choose from three admission types and have the option to purchase admission to limited-seating Top Shelf Seminars. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.scotchbeerfest.com.
###
Media Contact
John Thorburn, Bold Hat Productions, 1 2536863898, john@boldhatproductions.com
SOURCE Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.