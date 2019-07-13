SEATTLE (AP) — Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis scored 18 points and the injury-plagued Seattle Storm cruised to a 95-81 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night to snap a three-game skid.
The defending-champion Storm were without three-fifths of last year’s starting lineup: reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart (Achilles), Sue Bird (knee) and Jewell Loyd (ankle). The latter was named an All-Star game starter Thursday.
Jordin Canada and Natasha Howard scored 14 points apiece, Mercedes Russell added 13 and Sami Whitcomb had 12 for Seattle (9-8). Canada also had a career-high 12 assists.
The Storm took a 33-13 lead into the second quarter and led by as many as 28 points.
Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (5-10) with 23 points, and Glory Johnson added 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Dallas fell to 0-7 on the road and is the last team in the WNBA without a road win.
