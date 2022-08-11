Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan Aims To Raise $15,000 To Buy School Supplies For Local Underprivileged Children

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan and the team at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery are working to raise $15,000 to donate to purchase 200 backpack kits full of necessary school supplies for children who may not be able to otherwise access them. The fundraiser is in partnership with Dr. Sajan's non-profit organization, the Zera Foundation. Along with the Zera Foundation, Dr. Sajan and his team have provided pro bono surgery, donated to food kitchens, and donated to frontline workers.

