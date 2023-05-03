Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Second Front Systems)

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. (PRNewsfoto/Second Front Systems)

 By Second Front Systems, Carahsoft

Google Public Sector, Carahsoft and Second Front partner to enable delivery of national security solutions on Google Cloud

ARLINGTON, Va., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems, a public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, is partnering with Google Public Sector and Carahsoft to provide a unique offering called Launch Kit to technology companies deploying on Google Cloud for DoD Classified Networks.


