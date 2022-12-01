BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. (PSPINC) launches a 50% off sale for the Pro plan of their password management tool, Pass Wizard. Pass Wizard is a cloud-based password manager with the option to store as many passwords as a user would like, and share select passwords within a group they create.

According to Microsoft's Digital Defense Report from 2022, there's been a 74% increase of password attacks compared to last year. And research predicts the trend will continue to rise as it's become a cybercriminal's primary method of obtaining a person's identity. Utilizing a secure password manager significantly reduces the risk of these types of attacks and serves as the first line of defense to protect users' accounts.


