SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2022, a joint venture between Security Properties and STARS REI purchased 624 Yale, a trophy type-one midrise style multifamily property located in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood for $104,000,000. This will be the second asset for this partnership, following the acquisition of Augusta Apartments in the University of Washington's University District back in 2019. Security Properties now owns 113 assets totaling approximately 22,500 units across its portfolio. This includes 30 properties and more than 6,400 units in the Seattle/Tacoma/Bellevue MSA.

624 Yale was completed in 2018 and consists of 206 residential units spread across two connected buildings. The property also features ~1,942 SF of ground level retail space. Floorplans consist of studios, one and two-bedroom units averaging 711 square feet. Unit interiors consist of white or light brown cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring, double and triple-paned windows, spacious closets, and private balconies in select units. From an amenity perspective, the property offers a leasing center, fitness center with yoga studio, two rooftop spaces with sweeping views of downtown Seattle and Lake Union, controlled building access, secure parking garage, bike storage, dog washing station and a mail room with parcel lockers. The business plan is a long-term hold with strategic value-add upgrades to both unit interiors and amenity spaces.

