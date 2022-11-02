SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25, 2022, Security Properties purchased Toscana Apartments, a Class-A multifamily property located in Lacey, WA. Security Properties now owns 31 assets totaling over 6,800 units in the Puget Sound marketplace.

Toscana is a Class-A, garden-style community that was delivered in two phases between 2019 and 2021. The asset consists of 393 apartment homes spread across 6 four-story and 5 three-story residential buildings and one two-story clubhouse. The unit mix features an attractive range of floor plans with an average unit size of 797 square feet. Unit interiors consist of quartz countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel or black appliances, hard-surface flooring with carpet in bedrooms, full-sized washer/dryers, 9-foot ceilings (vaulted top floor), and private patios or decks in select units. From an amenity perspective, the gated property offers a clubhouse lounge, outdoor pool and hot tub, fitness center and on-property walking trail.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.