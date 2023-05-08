SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sami Stark will continue to play softball at the next level as she has signed to play at Columbia Basin College located in Pasco.
"Talking to the coach (Montessa Califano) and meeting all the girls, it really made the decision final," Stark said. "I had a couple of other schools I was looking at, but Columbia Basin was at the top in terms of what I was looking for."
Sedro-Woolley coach Maddie Jones is excited for Stark for a number of reasons.
"Her energy and love for the game are just contagious," the coach said. "She is a versatile athlete who works hard when nobody's watching."
Thus far this season, Stark — who plays center field — boasts a batting average of .472, an on-base percentage of .561 and an .830 slugging percentage. She has six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 20 RBI and 28 runs scored. She has also been hit by a pitch eight times.
Stark said all the hard work she has put in over the years has paid off, and it's a dream come true to be able to play softball at the college level.
"She’s started every game in center for us except early in the season she got to fill in at shortstop for a game," Jones said. "She is great at the plate and in the field. It's really split equally. But she has really become a power hitter."
Pierce to golf at SVC
Sedro-Woolley girls' golfer Erin Pierce has signed to play for Skagit Valley College next season.
"I am so excited," Pierce said. "It's a great opportunity. I am so happy."
She also admitted to being a little nervous.
"I am, but it's going to be fun," she said. "I've always wanted to play golf in college, and now I get to do that. It is going to be a lot of fun."
Pierce will wrap up her prep career with the hopes of improving on last season's efforts. In 2022, she qualified for the state tournament, but failed to make the cut for the second day.
"Erin is a very good golfer, first and foremost," said Daniel Graber, Skagit Valley College golf coach. "She is a good player, and she's excited about playing golf. She loves golf and loves being out there."
Graber said Pierce is long off the tee and has a nice short game.
"She hits it far," he said. "She has a lot of power and we'll be honing in on that. She has a couple of things that will be fun to work on, one is playing year around because it can be hard to adjust to playing, what, only two months (high school season)."
