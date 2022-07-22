...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Sedro-Woolley educator named Regional Teacher of the Year
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Linsey Kitchens has a passion for books and for getting them into students’ hands.
That passion in the library and classroom was recently recognized as Kitchens was named the 2023 Regional Teacher of the Year by the Northwest Educational Service District 189, which extends from the Canadian border to Snohomish County and includes 35 school districts.
“I feel honored,” she said of receiving the award.
Kitchens teaches English language arts as well as library and research at Sedro-Woolley High School and was chosen from a pool of nine finalists down from an original 35 nominees for the award.
“I have to be honest; I really didn’t know much about the award,” Kitchens said. “When I was nominated, I had no idea how many other people were competing for it. There are a million talented educators out there and I just happen to be the one who got tapped. It feels good to be noticed.”
The Regional Teacher of the Year program recognizes educators for their excellence in teaching while giving them a platform to advocate for educational issues of particular interest to them.
“We are very proud of her and it’s super well deserved,” said Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Dr. Miriam Miralles Mickelson. “She is definitely making a huge impact on students with the things that she is doing as an English teacher and as a librarian.”
Kitchens is described by her peers as the epitome of an educator, intentional in her approach with students and someone who works tirelessly to transform some of Sedro-Woolley’s most at-risk students into voracious readers.
She went from teaching Advanced Placement courses for students prepping for college to teaching credit retrieval classes aimed at those students at risk of failing to graduate.
Kitchens found a huge disconnect between the joy of reading young kids have and the dismay, hatred and anger teenagers have toward books.
“I realized what happened is teachers just like me have taken away their choice, and we have shoved books in their face that we think they should read as opposed to saying what lights you up? What interests you? What brings you joy?” she said. “We need to be letting them read those books.”
Her style is working as the school’s library circulation has increased by 216% since 2019. Kitchens said while the changes were scary, it was the most professionally rewarding thing she has done in 20 years of teaching.
She now sees an emerging reading culture.
“It is so cool to hear young people talk about books because they are excited about it on their own,” she said.
It’s a format spurring interest and gaining momentum.
“She has single-handedly started a movement at Sedro-Woolley High School where a book in every student’s bag is the goal,” said Assistant Principal Andrea Clancy in a news release. “She demonstrates leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom that embodies lifelong learning.”
As a regional Teacher of the Year recipient, Kitchens will compete against eight regional finalists from Educational Service Districts across Washington for the title of 2023 State Teacher of the Year.
