Emersen Wagner, a ninth-grader at Sedro-Woolley High School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington State Senate at the Capitol in Olympia, according to a news release.
Wagner was one of 17 students who served as Senate pages for the first week of the 2020 legislative session.
She was sponsored by the 39th Legislative District Sen. Keith Wagoner, who serves parts of King, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
The Senate page program provides an opportunity for students to spend a week working at the Legislature. Students transport documents between offices, as well as deliver messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.
Wagner, 14, is on her high school speech and debate team and enjoys working with special needs students, according to the release.
She is the daughter of Rachel and Frank Wagner of Sedro-Woolley.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.