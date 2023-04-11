With the Seeq Solution for Microsoft Sustainability Manager, process experts can leverage Seeq's live data connectivity and auditable data cleansing and contextualization capabilities to enrich their time series emissions data (Scope 1 and Scope 2).

 By Seeq Corporation

The new solution enables sustainability teams to leverage advanced analytics to accelerate organizational efforts to record, report and reduce emissions.

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, today announced the Seeq Solution for Microsoft Sustainability Manager.  The solution enables sustainability teams to extend the power of Microsoft Sustainability Manager, a Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability solution, to integrate time series process data preparation, analysis, and continuous improvement, reducing the environmental impact of process industry operations.


