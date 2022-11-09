George Skaryak joins Seeq as the company's first CRO

George Skaryak joins Seeq as the company's first CRO

 By Seeq Corporation

Experienced enterprise software sales leader joins Seeq to accelerate global growth and customer success

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, announced today the appointment of George Skaryak as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a new member of the Seeq executive leadership team. Skaryak will lead all aspects of the company's go-to-market, sales, and business development, focusing on new revenue opportunities.


