On Aug. 24, hundreds of nurses at UW Health voted by 99% to strike for safe, quality patient care and recognition of their union.

 By SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin

Nurses are struggling with dangerous crisis of understaffing, turnover, cuts, exhaustion and burnout — all aggravated by the pandemic — that puts patient care at risk

The action would be one of the largest strikes for union recognition in recent history and part of larger national resurgence of working Americans standing up for unions for all

