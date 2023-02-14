Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

 By Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc, Blades of Green, Inc.

KENNEWICK, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Blades of Green, Inc. Headquartered in Edgewater, Maryland, Blades of Green is a premier lawn care and pest control company that provides the highest quality of services in Maryland and Virginia. The acquisition brings together two of the most trusted names in the industry and expands Senske's footprint into the Mid-Atlantic region.


