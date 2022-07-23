SEO company now offers streamlined client reports by creating dynamic interface to track organic traffic growth.

SEATTLE, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO company, SEO.co, is pleased to announce the release of a new SEO service that includes dynamic tracking of organic traffic gains in Google Analytics and Google Search Console. This new service for SEO clients is aimed at improving the client experience while simultaneously streamlining internal operations. Finally, and perhaps most important, the new client reports improve reporting accuracy and SEO company accountability, ensuring clients receive truthful feedback

