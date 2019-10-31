This year's World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros went the distance but finished as the third-least viewed.
The series averaged 13.91 million viewers according to national numbers from Nielsen, which is down 1.3% from last year, when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in five games (14.1 million average). The Nationals' first title had an 8.1 overall rating and 16 market share. Including streaming, the series average is 14.01 million.
The lowest-rated series remains 2012, when the San Francisco Giants swept the Detroit Tigers (12.64 million) followed by the Philadelphia Phillies win over the Tampa Bay Rays in six games (13.19 million). Wednesday's game saved Fox from having the lowest-rated series ever as it was averaging 12.39 million over the first six games.
The Nationals 6-2 victory on Wednesday averaged 23,013,000 according to Nielsen. That's down 18.5% from the 28.42 million average for the 2017 Game 7 between the Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers.
n CLEVELAND — The Indians officially exercised starter Corey Kluber's $17.5 million contract option for next season.
The club made the move Thursday while declining options on second baseman Jason Kipnis and reliever Dan Otero for 2020.
n OAKLAND, Calif. — Versatile Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit had his $5.5 million contract option for the 2020 season exercised by the Athletics on Thursday.
n SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have declined Wade LeBlanc's $5.5 million option for the 2020 season, and the left-hander will become a free agent.
n CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have traded catcher Welington Castillo to the Texas Rangers, who might not exercise an $8 million option for next season and allow him to become a free agent.
Texas also got an international signing bonus pool slot worth $250,000 in the deal while sending minor league infielder and outfielder Jonah McReynolds to the White Sox.
n NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have declined their 2020 option for Edwin Encarnación, making the veteran slugger a free agent.
n KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have hired Mike Matheny as manager.
The 49-year-old Matheny was manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, going 591-474 and becoming the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Boston Red Sox.
GOLF
n SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Scottie Scheffler closed with a bogey for a 9-under 62 and a one-stroke lead Thursday after the first round of the PGA Tour's inaugural Bermuda Championship.
n TAIPEI, Taiwan — Defending champion Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur each shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead at the Swinging Skirts on Thursday.
n SHANGHAI — Li Haotong gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Thursday with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions.
Li practically grew up with this World Golf Championship, posing with Phil Mickelson as a junior 10 years ago and threatening to win in 2015 at age 20. He finished his round with an 8-foot par save to lead Victor Perez of France.
PRO FOOTBALL
n ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams revealed a cancer diagnosis that played a part in his lengthy holdout and distrust of the team's medical staff and the organization.
Williams on Thursday said he told the team of the medical issue six years ago, and the growth on his head grew substantially over time. The 31-year-old said he had a tumor removed from his skull and needs to get checked out every six months to make sure he's OK.
n FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets rookie Blake Cashman will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.
The fifth-round pick out of Minnesota suffered a torn labrum during practice Wednesday. Cashman had started the Jets' last five games because of other injuries at inside linebacker, including C.J. Mosley, Avery Williamson and Neville Hewitt.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n OAHU, Hawaii — College football's Hula Bowl is returning after a 12-year absence.
The postseason all-star game in Hawaii is a showcase for college players who aspire to play pro football. It started in 1946 and was last played in 2008.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.