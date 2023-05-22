MILILANI, Hawaii, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned Servpac Inc. has achieved a major milestone for the state of Hawaii: It received its official Uptime Institute Tier IV Certification of Constructed Facility award.

MTP Data Center by Servpac, a 30,000-square-foot facility located in Mililani Technology Park, is the first and only data center in the state to successfully complete a detailed design review and on-site full functional facilities test by Uptime Institute, the global digital infrastructure authority. 


