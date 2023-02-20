In meeting the fire-test-response standard, the category-leading cedar shingle manufacturer proves there's no need to sacrifice safety for a beautiful aesthetic
WINLOCK, Wash., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shakertown's reinforced Dolly Varden T&G, with its clear vertical grain cedar face, passed ASTM E84 testing with a Class A flame spread rating. This designation allows the installation of a natural wood surface in interior applications where a Class A rating is required. The testing was conducted at QAI Laboratories in Rancho Cucamonga, California, using the industry standard Steiner Tunnel test method. The Dolly Varden T&G with a Western Red Cedar face completed the test with a Flame Spread Index (FSI) of 25 and a Smoke Development Index (SDI) of only 80, earning the building product its Class A designation.
Shakertown has been the industry leader in the development of reinforced cedar products since 1954, introducing the shingle panel in the same year. Shakertown launched the Dolly Varden T&G product in 2015 after four years of research and development. The tongue and groove cedar panel system delivers a stronger, more durable engineered paneling. A product that does not sacrifice aesthetics for fire safety, the Dolly Varden T&G holds Wildland-Urban-Interface (WUI) listings with CalFire for use on exterior walls. The Dolly Varden T&G is also approved for use in CalFire High Fire Severity Zones when installed direct to soffit joists.
"Shakertown is committed to making better wood building materials, not cheaper," said Mark Rutledge, VP of Sales & Marketing at Shakertown. "Our focus always has been—and continues to be—providing naturally beautiful and safer building materials that last for decades. This is what makes Shakertown an outlier in the building industry."
The Dolly Varden T&G is available in a nominal 6" and 4" width, with a Micro-V and FineLine (Nickel Gap) profile. The exclusive patent pending core eliminates checks, splits, cups, twists and bows so waste is virtually eliminated and vendors don't experience typical spoilage. These advantages also improve installation time.
For more information, contact Mark Rutledge, VP of Sales & Marketing at Shakertown, at MRutledge@Shakertown.com or 1-800-426-8970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.