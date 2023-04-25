ShareBuilder 401k logo

 By ShareBuilder 401k

Small Business Owners Can Maximize Their 2023 Tax Breaks with Free 401(k) Setup for a Limited Time

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As this year's tax season ends, many small business owners are seeking new ways to lower expenses and save on taxes. A 401(k) can provide some tax relief and can be inexpensive too especially with new tax credits. To help more small businesses start a 401(k) plan, ShareBuilder 401k is offering free setup from April 25 through May 16, 2023.


