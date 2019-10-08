Learn about the wildlife of this area at the Fidalgo Shoreline Academy, 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the NWESD building, 1601 R Ave.
Registration for the event, sponsored by Friends of Skagit Beaches, is due Oct. 14 by mail or Oct. 17 at www.skagitbeaches.org. Prices vary from $20 to $46, depending on age of attendee and if the person wants lunch included.
Displays open the day of the event at 8:45 a.m.
A keynote presentation, “Love and Beauty in the Time of Turbulence” is 9:30-10:40 a.m. The talk, presented by Jack Hartt, focuses on the changing of the world and planet. Hartt, who retired after 40 years with the Washington state park system, bases his talk on a new forest monitoring project in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
Visitors will have the chance to attend three class sessions, each of which contains two class options.
The first class is 11 a.m. to noon. Attendees can choose between “Shoreline Processes: Why We Need Coastal Erosion,” presented by Andrea McLennan (a senior coastal geomorphologist at Coastal Geologic Services) and “Climate Change and the Long-term Effects on Tree Health,” presented by Dave Oicles (certified arborist and park ranger for the City of Anacortes).
The second class is 1-2 p.m. Choices are either “Sharks of Washington State: The Amazing Predators in Your Backyard,” presented by Davy Lowry with the Puget Sound Marine Fish Science Unit or “Wetlands: What are They and Why Should We Care?” by Vikki Jackson, wetland ecologist with the Whatcom Amphibian Monitoring Program.
The third class is 2:15-3:15 p.m. Choices are “Tying Indigenous Science to Modern Day Research and Restoration,” presented by Todd Woodard, director of the Samish Indian Nation’s Natural Resources Department, and “Wildlife Rehabilitation: Otters and Eagles, People and Pets,” by Shona Aitken, education coordinator at Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Information: www.skagitbeaches.org
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.