Market share of $1 million-plus homes more than doubled during the pandemic

  • More than twice as many $1 million-plus homes were sold this spring than in the spring of 2019, with Portland, Austin and Riverside seeing the biggest jumps.
  • The size of $1 million homes shrank the most in Phoenix and Nashville since 2019, but they expanded in St. Louis and Minneapolis.
  • Hartford, Connecticut, is where $1 million goes the furthest, buying 4,873 square feet. 

