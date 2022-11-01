Roundup highlights B2B partners that support various businesses and empower growth

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silent Quadrant – a digital protection agency delivering incomparable digital security, digital transformation, risk management, and CISO advisory services within the world's most influential government affairs firms, associations and small- to medium-sized businesses – announced today it is a recipient of Inc. Business Media's inaugural Power Partner Awards. The award honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses grow in their industries.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.