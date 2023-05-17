Simetric announced today that CEO Views has selected Simetric, the leading SaaS IoT Connectivity and Edge Device Management Platform, as one of the Top 5 Microsoft Solution Providers of the Year 2023.
ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simetric announced today that CEO Views has selected Simetric, the leading SaaS IoT Connectivity and Edge Device Cross-Carrier Management Platform, as one of the Top 5 Microsoft Solution Providers 2023.
"Simetric is honored to be recognized by the team at CEO Views. Enterprises, MNOs, MVNOs and Global System Integrators are realizing the need to manage IoT and edge connected device fragmentation and waste. Simetric is the only company that can do that at scale, regardless of platform and across carriers, in a single pane." said Allen Boone, CEO, Simetric.
Published from Farmington Hills, Michigan, The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that aims towards providing the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with the industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world.
About Simetric
Simetric is a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on in near real time. Simetric enables customers, of any size or vertical, to take advantage of IoT deployments across wireless networks. Assembling over 1000 APIs for over 225 global carriers into one single management pane. Simetric's platform allows customers to manage their IoT and edge connected devices with a unified workflow globally, across carriers.
