TOM SEGUINE
Age: 59
Residence: Bow, Washington
Occupation: Attorney, Law Office of Tom Seguine
Education: BA Political Science, Minor English, State Univ. NY Plattsburgh 1982, Juris Doctor, Willamette Univ. School of Law, 1986, Masters of Management/MBA: Willamette University, Atkinson Graduate School Mgmt., 1986
Elected Offices Held: Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney, 2002-2006
Elected Offices Sought: 2018 candidate, Judge, Washington Court of Appeals
Community involvement: Skagit Valley YMCA, Board Member and President; literacy volunteer; BigBrother program; Adjunct Instructor, Criminal and Constitutional Law, Skagit Valley College; studentmoot court; Chair, Skagit Law and Justice Council; representation of indigent defendants in criminalcourt, 2007 - 2020
Campaign website: tomseguine.com
Why are you running for office?
Because I am ideally qualified to fill the position of Superior Court Judge in Skagit County, having lived here in Skagit County, and worked in the Skagit County justice system, for over 30 years. I have handled virtually every type of case that comes before the court, including numerous cases in both criminal and civil law. It is from those experiences and those perspectives that I have gained the ability to exercise sound judgment about legal controversies that come before the court.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Without question, it is COVID19. This issue permeates every aspect of traditional court and justice administration, and appears as though it will continue to do so into the foreseeable future. The administration of justice must go on, so the can can’t be kicked down the road forever. Hard choices will need to be made about how and when certain vital and essential court procedures are to be preserved. This includes both criminal law and civil law. Constitutional standards and laws are the backbone of our system, and the justice system is struggling to honor them because of COVID restraints.
How will you address it?
I will address it by pragmatically working with the various people within the court system who are responsible for ensuring that the constitutionally mandated procedures are honored, while at the same time working to ensure that the health of all stakeholders are not compromised. This is especially important in criminal cases, which encompass roughly 70% of the court’s caseload.
Why should voters choose you?
Voters should choose me because I am extremely well qualified to fill this position, because of my extensive and diverse legal background, which is fully-suited to fulfill the requirements and demands of this position. Because of that background, I have a deep appreciation for the need to be fair to all people involved in the judicial system. That includes the litigants themselves, but also other people who find themselves involved, including witnesses, and court personnel. I also have a history of progressively working toward diversity in the workplace and amongst the many people from many diverse backgrounds, who I have represented over the years.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Background, experience and judgment. I have more legal experience than both of my opponents combined. That experience is diverse and includes extensive experience in both criminal and civil law. My opponents can claim, mainly, either criminal or civil experience, but not both. I prosecuted criminal cases for 18 years; I have defended in criminal cases for 15 years. I am admitted to practice in federal court and have successfully prosecuted civil cases there. I have been a town attorney for 3-4 years. I have handled at least 50 appellate cases over the years, including many in the Court of Appeals and a few in the Washington Supreme Court. I have successfully prosecuted civil cases, including complex commercial disputes and personal injury cases. I have defended such civil claims many times. I have practiced law before many, many different judges and I have a very good sense of what makes a good judge and what makes a bad judge. I have served as a mediator for the Skagit County Superior Court. All of these things, combined, sets me apart from the other candidates. For these reasons, voters should consider me for their vote.
HEATHER D. SHAND PERKINS
Age: 44
Residence: Mount Vernon, WA
Occupation: Court Commissioner in Skagit County Superior Court
Education: Conway Elementary School, Mount Vernon High School, Bachelor of Arts, University of Washington, Juris Doctorate, Gonzaga University School of Law, Cum Laude, LL.M, Master in Taxation, University of Washington
Elected offices held: None
Elected offices sought: Skagit County Superior Court Judge
Community involvement: Skagit Rotary Club, Member & Scholarship Chair, YMCA Children’s Basketball Coach, Vala Youngquist Children’s Hospital Guild, Past President & Member, Children’s Museum of Skagit County, Board Member, Skagit Symphony, Board Member, Conway Youth Soccer Association, Vice President, Volunteer Lawyer Program Steering Committee Board Member, Skagit County Law Library Board, Past President & Member
Campaign website: www.heatherforjudge.net
Why are you running for office?
I am running for Skagit County Superior Court Judge to give back to my community. Litigants deserve to see their judge as someone they can relate to. Someone who genuinely takes an interest in them as an individual and works with them to create a pathway of hope. The integrity of our entire Court, and the trust our community places in our justice system is extremely important to me as a judicial officer. I have the experience, knowledge, compassion and commitment that have prepared me well for the next challenge of joining the Skagit County Superior Court Bench.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Access to justice remains the largest issue facing the Judges.
How will you address it?
I recognize that economic opportunity drives justice and fairness. Our judicial system needs to advance to be more open and accessible to working people, single parents, people of color, immigrants, people who are disabled, and those who are not native English speakers. The formality of the Court is intimidating and the legal terms confusing to those who do not have attorneys. As Court Commissioner I see my role as a leader in our legal community. I work in partnership with local government, law enforcement, attorneys and community organizations to ensure the legal system is advancing with the issues facing our citizens to address the issues of court house hours, availably of legal services for non-represented parties, virtual appearances for the working population and lessen the formality of the legal terms used to allow all litigants to understand the process and the outcome of the importance issues in their lives.
Why should voters choose you?
As the current Court Commissioner in Skagit County Superior Court I have extensive legal experience and life-long commitment to Skagit County. On the Bench, I am known as a fair and objective Commissioner who is respected for her knowledge of the law and commitment to justice.
As a small business owner and single parent, I know the importance of practical solutions and sticking to a budget. I understand the acute financial struggle facing our community, businesses and working parents as we deal with the realities caused by the pandemic.
Appointed to the Bench by the current Superior Court Judges, I have earned the respect of litigants who come before me. A pioneer on restarting court operations with remote proceedings, I care deeply about access to justice, litigation costs, public health, and safety.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
As the current Court Commissioner and only candidate who is hearing cases as a judicial officer, I have the experience needed to serve as your next Superior Court Judge. I treat all litigants before me with compassion recognizing the uncertainty, trauma and fear many face inside the legal system. I see each litigant as an individual and strive to treat them with compassion. I have committed my life to the community of Skagit County, the community that formed me, serving in various community organizations and service clubs to foster a better community for all of us who love it here.
ELIZABETH YOST NEIDZWSKI
Age: 36
Residence: Mount Vernon, Washington
Occupation: Senior Deputy Public Defender, Skagit County
Education: Anacortes High School, Western Washington University (BA in political science and philosophy)Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude.
Elected offices held: None
Elected offices sought: Skagit County Superior Court Judge, position 3
Community involvement: Skagit County Law Library Board of Trustees, current president; Northwest Justice Project Board of Directors, current vice-president; American Federal of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union Local 176-PD, current secretary.
Campaign website: www.ElizabethForJudge.com
Why are you running for office?
I am running for judge because I care about this community. It is where I grew up and where my husband and I chose to raise our family. It is important to me that our community is a safe place, where all children can grow and be treated fairly. To make that happen, our judges must understand the struggles our community members face every day, including the barriers to access justice. I have dedicated my career to ensuring that all people can be heard and have their rights protected in court. In a county as close-knit and interconnected as Skagit County, the struggle of one of our neighbors truly does have an impact on us all.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The biggest challenge facing our courts and judges is public confidence in their ability to distribute justice equitably. This is particularly apparent right now, in a time of great unrest due to protests over racial injustice and courtroom delays stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic.
How will you address it?
As a judge, the most important thing to instill public confidence in our courts is to be fair and unbiased while hearing cases and to treat every single person who walks into the courtroom with dignity and respect.
Our judges make decisions every single day that directly impact the families, livelihoods, and liberties of our neighbors. My background as a public defender, working directly with hundreds of individual clients in crisis, has greatly increased my understanding of the issues facing our community.
For the past several months, our courts (like all courts around the country) have been operating at a significantly reduced capacity due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Civil lawsuits and criminal cases alike have had trial dates delayed, while litigants remain in limbo. Most critical hearings, such as arraignments, hearings for emergency protection orders, and involuntary civil commitment hearings, are heard telephonically or via video conference, instead of in-person. Our Court has been working diligently to maintain maximum access to the Court during this extraordinary pandemic, yet there will be a backlog of cases to be heard once in-person hearings are able to be conducted safely. I have seen first hand the anguish and stress of people needing to resolve critical court cases before they can move forward with their lives, yet unable to do so due to the pandemic. I have worked as current president of the Skagit County Law Library, to ensure that litigants continue to have access to crucial legal resources, even while the courthouse is operating at a reduced capacity. If elected, I will bring my energy and commitment to equitable access to justice, to ensure that the court backlog is addressed proactively and diligently, so that everyone can have their day in court.
Why should voters choose you?
I have diverse work experience including representing businesses and professionals in civil litigation and representing some of our most vulnerable community members in their most challenging life circumstances. I am a trial attorney with extensive jury trial experience. I see the value in our jury trial system, and my experience in the courtroom will allow me to step in ready to work on day one. I care about this community and will work hard to uphold the law in a way that is equitable and just for every member of our community.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I have dedicated my career to ensuring all people can be heard and treated fairly in court. As a public defender, I see some of the most challenging struggles our community members face, including mental health crisis, homelessness, addiction, and racial bias. While protecting and defending my clients and our Constitution, I also work towards practical solutions to address the underlying issues that bring people through the courthouse doors in the first place. As current vice-president of the board for the largest civil legal aid provider in the state, I have stood as an ally for low-income people in legal cases affecting basic human needs such as family safety and security, housing preservation, protection of income, access to healthcare, education, and other basic needs around Washington. This pandemic has shown that as a community, we really are only as strong as our most vulnerable members. We need judges who understand this and will work to uphold the law for our entire community.
