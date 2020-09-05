LA CONNER — The art had been hung for months. The only thing missing? The people.
That changed on Friday when the Museum of Northwest Art and other museums in Skagit County reopened to visitors for the first time following lengthy shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Museums are allowed to operate at 25% capacity in counties in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phased reopening plan. Guests must wear face coverings, and museums must provide hand sanitizer to visitors, among other requirements.
MoNA’s current exhibition, titled “The Barn Show,” opened for viewing at noon Friday. The museum saw a steady number of visitors throughout the day, said Candice Reid, MoNA docent and board member.
“It’s fabulous,” she said. “This (show) has been in the works for so long.”
Originally scheduled to open March 28, “The Barn Show” celebrates the annual art shows hosted in a barn on Fir Island from 1987 through 2003 and the work of more than 30 artists who lived and made art around Skagit County.
The exhibit showcases familiar Skagit scenes from trumpeter swans to tulip fields and photographs of the group of artists over 16 years.
“We thought the show was never going to happen,” said Lavone Newell-Reim, who owned the barn on Skagit City Road.
Others reminisced at MoNA about the energy and excitement around the annual art celebrations.
“(The show) appeals to locals because so many did go to the Barn Shows,” said Bo Miller, an architect and longtime friend of the artists.
Others discovered their work for the first time on Friday. John and Lisa Villasenor of Bothell walked into the museum after exploring La Conner for the day.
John Villasenor said visiting a museum feels safer than going to a busy bar or hardware store.
“I think it’s fantastic for us to have the ability to look at art and socially distance,” he said.
At 25% capacity, MoNA can admit about 20 visitors at a time.
Since MoNA has no admission fee, the limit won’t hurt the organization financially, said MoNA Executive Director Joanna Sikes. The downside is fewer visitors.
“Just like our colleagues, we miss being able to share the art in the galleries with our community,” she said.
Another La Conner museum, the Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, also reopened Friday. The museum offers visits by reservation only.
The Skagit County Historical Museum, also in La Conner, plans to reopen on Sept. 11.
“We are excited to reopen and hope people will come and learn more about the history of Skagit,” said Director Jo Wolfe.
The museum will open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to start. Wolfe said the museum has added more space for distancing in its entryway and museum store, added a Plexiglass divider for staff assisting visitors, and is installing signs to direct traffic through galleries.
She said there is some data suggesting the public may return sooner to museums over other cultural institutions during the pandemic.
A March survey of about 2,300 U.S. adults found that respondents were more likely to visit an art and history museum than to attend a play, movie, concert or sporting event after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The survey was completed by IMPACTS Experience, which provides market research for cultural organizations.
Other museums are not reopening right away.
The Children’s Museum of Skagit County in Burlington is waiting for additional guidance before it reopens, said Executive Director Cate Anderson.
“The challenge is that we’re a hands-on, interactive museum and (the guidelines) state that exhibits must be labeled ‘do not touch.’”
Anderson said the nonprofit is working with the city of Burlington, Skagit County Public Health and other children’s and youth museums around the state on how to safely reopen.
Also reopening Sept. 11 is the Sedro-Woolley Museum.
The Anacortes Museum plans to reopen its Carnegie Gallery by mid-September, after it gathers supplies and completes staff training, said museum Director Bret Lunsford.
