PUD pipe
In this April 2022 photo, a 1,900-foot pipe hangs from cranes before an attempt is made to pull it through a tunnel 100 feet under Nookachamps Creek along East College Way in Mount Vernon.

The Skagit Public Utility District is ready for a second attempt at replacing a 1,900-foot section of its main water transmission line. 

There was an issue while using a new drilling technique during the first attempt in April 2022, but General Manager George Sidhu said he believes the issue has been corrected.


