The Skagit Public Utility District is ready for a second attempt at replacing a 1,900-foot section of its main water transmission line.
There was an issue while using a new drilling technique during the first attempt in April 2022, but General Manager George Sidhu said he believes the issue has been corrected.
This section of pipe runs under wetlands near Nookachamps Creek, and is part of a $40 million upgrade to the 5-mile line that connects Judy Reservoir — the district’s main source of water — to Mount Vernon.
Because the area contains wetlands, Sidhu and staff decided to use an installation technique in which a tunnel is drilled 100 feet under the wetlands and the pipe is pulled through the tunnel.
This avoids the time-consuming process of obtaining expensive permits for doing work in wetlands, and reduces the impact on surrounding wildlife, Sidhu said.
"During that original drill, the contractor encountered some harder material at about 90 feet below ground, which is where we believe the issue with the blockage occurred," he said in an email.
Contractor Scarsella Brothers is on site and ready to start drilling a new, shallower tunnel about 20 feet from the original tunnel.
Since this section of the project stalled last year, the PUD has been working to replace the rest of the line. At this point, Sidhu said, the Nookachamps segment is one of only a few left undone.
At a presentation Wednesday to the Mount Vernon City Council, Sidhu said the district still needs to run a section of pipe above Nookachamps Creek.
But this section of the project will be done in collaboration with Skagit County, and its Centennial Trail project.
Sidhu said the district is awaiting delivery of a bridge that it will install over the creek, allowing for pedestrian use while providing a structure on which to secure the pipe.
The final segment will run below East College Way near Monte Vista Drive.
That work, which will involve traffic disruptions, is expected to be done this summer, Sidhu said.
Once completed, the entire 5-mile line will be upgraded from 55-year-old, 24-inch concrete pipe to 36-inch steel pipe, he said.
As for the original tunnel, Sidhu said it can be used to house fiber optic cable, which the district had planned on installing in a separate project.
"It just so happens now we've got a really large hole for the fiber optic conduit," he said.
