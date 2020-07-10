The following questionnaires were returned from candidates. The answers to questions are in their own words:
KEN GOODWIN
Age: 72
Residence: Anacortes
Occupation: Retired Certified Public Accountant, Owner of business in King Salmon, Alaska
Education: Master’s of Business Administration, University of Washington; BA in Business Administration, University of Washington
Elected Offices held: Commissioner Port of Anacortes, Commissioner Woodinville Water District
Elected Offices sought: I have never lost an election I sought
Community Involvement:
-Member Port of Anacortes Marine Advisory Committee
-Board member Skyline Marine Owners Association
-Board member Sunset Cove HOA
-Trustee HRA VEBA (Health savings account for governmental employees of Washington, Oregon and Idaho)
-Woodinville Chamber of commerce president and Board member
-Northshore School District Levy Chairman
-Northshore Public Education Foundation- Founding Board member
Campaign Website: Ken Goodwin For Skagit PUD#1 Commissioner (Facebook)
Why are you running for office?
It’s my way of giving back to the community. It is public service at the grass roots level. I have many years of experience in the municipal water arena and public entity governance, as a Commissioner of the Woodinville Water District, 17 years, and as the Director of Finance for the Alderwood Water District, 12 years. Alderwood is the largest water district in the state and Woodinville Water District was very active in state and regional water issues.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Knowing how PUDs operate, how they are governed and financed. All aspects of a PUD providing water have issues to manage and are vital to providing safe, clean and reliable water; from sources, storage, treatment, and transmission to your water meter.
How will you address it?
By ensuring that the staff have clear policies governing the operations and mission of the PUD. Commissioners set policies, provide oversight, approve budgets and work closely with the general manager as he/she carry out the day to day management of the operations.
Why should voters choose you?
I am the only candidate with significant experience with both water issues and public entity governance. I am a proven leader in the industry, a budget expert and have the unique experience of being a Commissioner as well a finance department head. The experience made me a better commissioner and a staff member.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I can hit the ground running, no on the job training required.
WIM HOUPPERMANS
Age: 58
Residence: Anacortes
Occupation: Mechanical engineer at the PACCAR Technical Center since 1999
Education: Technical University of Eindhoven, the Netherlands
Elected offices held: none
Elected offices sought: none
Community involvement: Board member and secretary of Evergreen Islands, member of Safe and Sane Skagit
Campaign website: none
Why are you running for office?
I care about the beauty of Puget Sound, Skagit county, the wild life and our quality of life living here. It all has ties to how we use and protect our water. As your PUD commissioner I hope to participate in the development of a long-term plan that protects water as a natural resource.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
Our climate is changing and the Cascade glaciers will disappear. Summers will be dryer, winters wetter. At the end of summer the Skagit River will run low and our water needs will conflict with the water needs of fish and other wildlife. We need to plan ahead and determine how much winter water we should store for use late in the summer. How and where.
Summer drought actually affect the Skagit PUD very little (Judy reservoir is filled from creeks of Cultus Mountain), but droughts will significantly affect the region. Skagit PUD may be best suited to provide a new reservoir that provides irrigation water to farmers and offsets the water usage of the Anacortes water utility.
How will you address it?
We need a study to determine the changes that occur over the next decades, then make a long-term plan and act on that plan. As commissioner I hope to participate in developing that long-term plan.
Why should voters choose you?
As a commissioner I like to set as a policy that when possible the PUD expenditures are made locally so that the money stays in the local economy. This means that I like to see the PUD provide a career to local people, our sons and daughters. I like the workforce to reflect the diversity of our population. I care about our water, not just for us.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I am well educated and resourceful.
ANDREW MILLER
Age: 44
Residence: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Farmer, CEO
Education: Juris Doctorate (Seattle University School of Law); MBA (Pacific Lutheran Univerisity; Masters of Arts Organizational Leadership (Gonzaga University) Masters of Arts Strategic Studies (Naval Postgraduate School) BS (Excelsior College)
Elected offices held: None
Elected offices sought: Skagit PUD Commissioner District 1
Community involvement: Viva Farms Board Vice President, Anacortes Economic Development Committee, Anacortes Marine Trades Committee, Former Scoutmaster and Skagit District Training Committee Chair Boy Scouts of America
Campaign website: electmillerskagitpud.com
Why are you running for office?
Water is at the heart of what makes the quality of life in Skagit County so remarkable. It drives nearly every aspect of the environmental, ecological, and economic benefits that we enjoy and we need to make sure that we’ve got the absolute best team on the field at the PUD. Our community needs elected officials that are committed to creatively and constructively tackling the challenges facing households and businesses in Skagit County. I have spent my career serving our country and community and solving problems at the highest levels of industry and I look forward to bringing that experience to the PUD.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The single biggest issue facing the PUD Commissioner for District 1 is quickly becoming a value-added teammate on the PUD Commission itself as the PUD grapples with the internal challenges of two brand new members of the commission and the effects of that uncertainty has on the PUD leadership and staff as well as the external challenges of a global pandemic on the economy and the uncertainty of potential disruptions to the existing operational plans and strategy that they have been working on.
How will you address it?
I’ve spent a career managing crises and championing smart changes. The PUD as a team needs to know the new Commission has a crystal clear vision of what success looks like, that it recognizes the strengths and opportunities facing the organization as a whole and that the Commission is committed to both policies and resourcing the tools and talent necessary to drive that success. I will dive into the hard work of understanding how we can creatively leverage our strengths, resources, and partnerships to ensure the PUD team has the clarity and confidence to execute now and in the future.
Why should voters choose you?
I am the candidate that can best represent all of Skagit County. I have solved problems and built world-class teams in government and the private sector and I have spent a lifetime developing the leadership skills to make sure the PUD continues to deliver on its mission and is ready for whatever comes next. I understand what makes Skagit County different and how to use those cultural strengths to keep it special.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
As a Skagit County native, I have a depth and breadth of connection to the entire Skagit County community that my opponents do not. My experience at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County (EDASC) gave me a county-wide perspective of the policy and practical complexities and opportunities for both environmental conservation and economic development specific to Skagit County. I farm here and have started and run three other businesses in Skagit County so I’m working with a diversity of neighbors, policymakers, customers, clients, and other stakeholders in and around PUD decisions every day in ways my opponents are not.
BRYCE NICKEL
Age: 36
Residence: Anacortes
Occupation: College Student
Education: Postgraduate working on a Master's in Information Techology & Administrative Management
Elected offices held: Communication Director for the Young Democrats of Skagit County. Precinct Committee Officer, Precinct Delegate, Tally Clerk for the Skagit Democrats, Vice-President, Sergeant-at-Arms, Representative of Student Government; and Chief Justice of Student Court.
Elected offices sought: Skagit County PUD Commissioner Dist 1 – Commissioner 1
Community involvement: Young Democrats Officer and self-advocate for the autism community. AFK Room Attendant for Here Take This, Inc.; Volunteer at Microsoft’s Xbox Autism Committee; Console Gaming Staff at Sakura-Con; and Volunteer at Boys & Girls Clubs.
Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/NickelBryce
Why are you running for office?
I want to bring diversity to the PUD’s board of commissioners, which is why I am running for Commissioner. I am an autistic postgraduate born and raised in Anacortes. I grew up impoverished, I want to make sure Skagitonians do not suffer by having their water shut off at no fault of their own. I want to make sure Skagitonians are not negatively impacted by various fees and short due dates. I want to do this without raising rates. Just check out the reviews of the Skagit PUD on Google, it is mainly negative from people having their water shutoff. Water shouldn't be able to be shutoff at all because water should be a human right.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position? How will you address it?
My goal as Commissioner is to develop a relief fund under the PUD where we can support Skagitonians that lose their jobs or are suffering by helping pay their monthly water bill. For example, someone that becomes disabled and must fight legal battles for years to get disability benefits, they should have access to water during that time.
I also want to develop a fundraising system that will support the relief fund. For people who studied finance, I want this account to be invested in stocks with negative beta coefficients so that when a national emergency happens, we can support the citizens of our county with water at little to no cost when they lose their jobs. A negative beta would increase the fund during a pandemic or economic downturn when we need it the most. Then after we recover, we can go back to investing into the fund and raising money.
Why should voters choose you? What sets you apart from your opponents?
On top of being an autistic savant that can't lie (unlike a majority of politicians), they should choose me because I am highly intelligent (IQ in the top 4%) and I am highly diverse (not only am I autistic, but I grew up in a poor family). I can bring new ideas to the table, and help the PUD prepare for the future.
We are going to lose 40% of jobs to automation in the next twenty years, and we need to prepare the PUD for when the county has massive unemployment due to automation. If people are unaware of automation, just compare how many people worked at Blockbuster per city (around 5-7) to Redbox. That was just the beginning. Automated semi-trucks are just around the corner, and the largest industry in the United States is transportation. We need to start electing highly intelligent people to elected positions instead of career politicians that are only working the job to get rich through legal bribery. I am a summa cum laude postgraduate student with a high Intelligence quotient, we need more people like in me politics, we need real leaders.
RICK PITT
Age: Not provided
Residence: Burlington
Occupation: Attorney
Education: BA Economics University of Washington (with distinction); J.D. Creighton University
Elected offices held: Commissioner – Corral Springs Water District
Elected offices sought: Skagit PUD Commissioner District 1
Community involvement: Past Member Board of Directors Skagit County Boys & Girls Club, Past Member Board of Directors University YMCA, Past Volunteer Skagit Food Bank, Past Coach Skagit Little League, Past Coach Girls Basketball
Campaign website: N/A
Why are you running for office?
Water is critical to our economy, our ecology and to our way of life. From its Potlatch Beach system on Guemes Island to its groundwater well in Marblemount, the PUD operates critical infrastructure in supplying clean water to over 70,000 customers. With two of the three PUD commissioners leaving the board this year (and the remaining commissioner with only 1+ year experience), it’s important that the newly elected commissioner be knowledgeable and experienced in dealing with the challenges facing the PUD.
I am an attorney with more than 30 years’ experience; the last 13 years as general counsel for another Western Washington PUD. I’ve also been an elected commissioner for a small Eastern Washington water district. I have participated in numerous policy discussions and budget preparations. Bottom line – I can hit the ground running. I have the education, training, and experience to make a difference in my community and service as a PUD commissioner is a perfect fit.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
There are many big issues facing the PUD. These include 1) dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic recession; 2) managing aging infrastructure and an aging workforce; and 3) last, but not least, climate change and conservation of our water resources. The common theme for all of these issues is the challenge to maintain high quality water services with consistently affordable rates.
1). As a result of the pandemic recession, many PUD customers have been unable to pay their water bills. As a new commissioner, I believe the PUD needs to work with these customers to do whatever it takes to help them get back on their feet. This includes waiving interest, penalties, and reconnection charges, deferring payments when appropriate, and agreeing to repayment plans.
2) Managing aging infrastructure and an aging work force is an industry-wide challenge. As a result of inconsistent rates, the PUD has significant deferred maintenance. We need a long-term approach focusing on scalable efficiencies to maintain our infrastructure requirements. At the same time, it’s important to balance the maintenance needs of our water service infrastructure with a fiscally conservative approach to rates.
One of the most important things the PUD does is to hire good people. As employees retire, it’s important to pass on the institutional knowledge acquired over decades of service. This can be accomplished, in part, with apprenticeship programs, internships, and a focus on maintaining an educated and skilled workforce.
3) Climate Change presents a myriad of challenges. We are beginning to see warmer summer temperatures and a declining winter snowpack. Conservation becomes more important in the face of these issues. Our farmers, especially, need a permanent solution to interruptible summer irrigation.
How will you address it?
I’ve outlined above some of my ideas and proposals to address the challenges facing the PUD and the new commissioner. As a new commissioner, I intend to work cooperatively with my fellow commissioners, PUD staff, and our customers to develop a common vision and plan to maintain safe, clean, high quality water services at consistently affordable rates and maintain, protect, and enhance our invaluable water resources.
Why should voters choose you?
Starting with a law clerkship with the Washington State Supreme Court, I have been involved with some sort of public service for most of my adult life. Whether serving on a park board or most recently as a PUD attorney, I have developed a skill set with an emphasis on teamwork that has resulted in a track record of success. My education, legal training, and experience makes me an excellent candidate for the PUD commissioner position.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I am the only candidate with experience in dealing with PUD law and operations and with water issues as a water district commissioner. Having been involved in local government in various venues, I know how to get projects off the books and operational.
I live and work in the PUD’s service territory. Not all candidates do. As a result, candidates not residing in the PUD’s service territory will be enacting policies and voting on rate increases that do not directly affect them, their families, or their neighbors.
