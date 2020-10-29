Skagit Regional Health has opened a dedicated clinic for patients with COVID-19 or flu symptoms.
The acute respiratory clinic, located north of Skagit Valley Hospital at 120 South 13th Street, is open seven days a week for COVID-19 testing and assessments, according to Skagit Regional Health’s website.
Patients seeking testing are instructed to enter on the west side of the facility off 13th Street. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
