A public meeting to discuss relicensing plans for the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday by phone and web.
An in-person meeting was originally planned in Mount Vernon for March 5, but was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Skagit River Hydroelectric Project is a three-dam system including the Ross, Diablo and Gorge dams on the upper Skagit River.
The dams have been operating since the 1920s. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has oversight of permitting for the dams.
The current permit, issued in 1995, expires April 30, 2025.
Seattle City Light is preparing to begin the process of applying for and completing studies to inform a new license.
During the meeting, Seattle City Light will share information about the relicensing process and schedule, including future opportunities for public involvement. Seattle City Light staff will also answer questions.
Community members can join the meeting online at skagit.ws/DamMeeting and by calling 1-669-900-9128 and entering Meeting ID 148-047-445.
