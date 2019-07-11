ALGER — For the second year in a row, Skagit Speedway will host an event where competitors are measured by the weight they can drag rather than the speed they can build up.
Skagit Speedway will host the two-day Northwest Truck & Tractor Pull Challenge on Saturday and Sunday. The speedway hosted the event on Friday and Saturday last year.
Track owner Steve Beitler said the event was popular last year, but the larger Saturday crowd persuaded him to move it to Saturday and Sunday so more fans could attend. Saturday’s event will begin at 7 p.m., with Sunday’s at 2 p.m.; there will be a fan event an hour before each start time where people can get up close to the competitors’ vehicles.
He said about 30 drivers came last year from California, Wyoming, Montana, Oregon and British Columbia.
“This is a big deal for these guys; they come from all over,” he said.
In truck and tractor pulls, the vehicles haul a sled set up with a system of weights that grows progressively heavier the farther the vehicle moves; the winning driver is the one who’s hauled the weight the farthest. Similar competitions featuring various vehicle classifications are held all over the world.
The vehicles at this weekend’s event will range from diesel trucks to five-engine tractors.
“You can’t imagine, when they get all five engines running and floor it, it’s deafening,” Beitler said.
He said the event draws a different crowd than is typical for sprint car races.
“We try to hold events that attract different people ... the diesel pickups bring in kids who have trucks; tractors bring in farmers,” he said.
The speedway will be closed the following week for Clay Cup at Deming Speedway. The Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals, a two-day event, kicks off July 26.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.