Skagit Valley Malting has received approval for the first two phases of its expansion plans at its Port of Skagit facility.
As it is now, the company is running at max capacity and is selling out of its products, CEO Dave Green said.
Skagit Valley Malting has received approval for the first two phases of its expansion plans at its Port of Skagit facility.
As it is now, the company is running at max capacity and is selling out of its products, CEO Dave Green said.
Phase one of the expansion plan includes increasing the malt capacity to the malt house by adding two rotary machines, bringing the total machines in use to nine.
These machines should be installed and ready for use by early 2023.
Phase two involves adding space to the granary to help increase malt capacity.
Green said the hope for the granary project is to get all preliminary work, such as prepping the land and laying down concrete, done this construction season.
Then the bulk of the construction can start next year and hopefully be completed by early 2024.
"It will dramatically increase their productivity and meet current demand," Port of Skagit Executive Director Sara Young said.
The granary expansion would double the capacity of Skagit Valley Malting and utilizes malting technology developed in-house and patented by Salish Coast Enterprises, the corporate name for Skagit Valley Malting.
The final phase in the four-year plan is to add a second malting system at the granary, which would triple the current capacity.
The total cost of the expansion projects is about $11 million, which is coming from private investors.
All of the expansion is expected to be finished in 2025.
"We're excited to continue on with this expansion," Green said.
Skagit Valley Malting produces about 100 products using various types of grains including buckwheat, barley and millet. Roughly 80% of the grains are grown within 20 miles of the facility, according to Green.
Skagit Valley Malting works with seven growers, including Hedlin Family Farms in La Conner, Knutzen Farms in Burlington and Washington Bulb Company west of Mount Vernon, according to the Skagit Valley Malting website.
Grains such as barley are traditional cover crops for local farms, and are used to improve soil health when nutrients have been depleted by cash crops.
However, thanks to Skagit Valley Malting, those traditional cover crops have transitioned into cash crops.
Distribution of Skagit Valley Malting products to craft brewers span the West Coast, from local business such as Westland Distillery and Zeeks Pizza all the way to San Diego.
"The evolution and continued growth of craft brewing continues to bring new opportunities for the Skagit Valley," Port of Skagit Commissioner Steve Omdal said. "Skagit Valley Malting has been the leader in development of malting characteristics and flavors for the industry, benefitting an array of hospitality businesses."
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.