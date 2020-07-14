SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley School Board on Monday approved the district’s 2020-2021 annual budget that leaves a small cushion of revenue over expenditures.
The district is expecting about $76.4 million in revenue and about $75.5 million in expenditures.
While it is a balanced budget, with expenditures less than the previous year, getting to this point was a struggle. The district had to find places to cut about $6 million from its budget, Business and Operations Director Brett Greenwood said.
“It was not pretty,” Greenwood said at the board meeting, which was held virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We had to make a lot of tough decisions.”
Over the past year, the district has struggled with a variety of factors that have affected its bottom line, namely: changes in the percentage the district must pay in employee benefits; the cost of special education that falls outside what the state will cover as basic education; and the loss of millions of dollars in state timber revenue.
That revenue loss required the district in December to take out a five-year, $3 million loan.
Since it passed its previous budget, the district has been taking steps to reduce the impact of its anticipated shortfall, including leaving open positions unfilled, Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Phil Brockman previously told the Skagit Valley Herald.
In May, it also had to reduce its teaching staff by about 19 teachers.
The cuts also caused the district to significantly reduce its elementary school music and arts program, which it established in 2016.
In 2018, the district decided to fund school supplies for students in K-6 — an effort that turned out to cost less than expected but will also not be able to happen this year, Greenwood told the Skagit Valley Herald.
“It’s a great program, and we love it,” he said. “We want to get it back as soon as possible.”
